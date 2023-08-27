Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF are your new ROH tag team champions.

Better Than You Bay Bay defeated Aussie Open on the AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show today at Wembley Stadium to capture the titles, where they picked up the win with the DOUBLE-CLOTHESLINE. MJF and Cole stared each other down afterward as they will square off in the main event for the AEW World title.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide coverage on today’s AEW All In pay-per-view event.