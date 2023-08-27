Grado has gotten his revenge on Jeff Jarrett.

A few months ago Double-J smashed a guitar over the popular U.K. star’s head during a radio interview, an angle many believed would set up a match for today’s AEW All In event from Wembley. While the two did not have an official match, they did get physical on the All In Zero Hour pre-show.

Jarrett, Satnum Singh, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal came to the ring to cut a promo, but they were interrupted by Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and Grado, who attacked the crew and left them laying. Grado would then smash Jarrett with a guitar to a massive pop from the U.K. crowd.

they actually got grado. holy shitpic.twitter.com/YefTihUgo8 — abbi (@abbipaperbag) August 27, 2023

