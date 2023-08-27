The pro-wrestling world continues to pay tribute to Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt in WWE, following his tragic passing last week at the age of 36.

At today’s AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show Renee Paquette gave a shout out to Rotunda by reading his “Wrestling Is Not A Love Story” poem live on the air.

Renee started of the AEW ALL IN pre show with a quote from Bray Wyatt 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dI0X69bith — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 27, 2023

WWE held a tribute to Rotunda on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown, and continued to honor the former world champion at last night’s house show. You can read about that here.