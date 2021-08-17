During a recent interview with Cut To It WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair opened up about having to miss WrestleMania 37 this year due to COVID, and admits that sitting on the sidelines for the Granddaddy of them all crushed her spirits Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she felt crushed that she couldn’t compete at WrestleMania due to COVID:

Your fellow co-workers feel bad, but at the same time, it’s a spot that’s open. It’s an opportunity. I missed WrestleMania this year due to COVID, I got it in March, and they were nervous that I wouldn’t be okay for WrestleMania in Tampa, so they immediately took me out and replaced me with another girl. It crushed me.

How hard she works every year and how someone took her place:

I work every year for WrestleMania. It is our Super Bowl and the show I’ve always shined the most on. When they replaced me, you know (another girl) is thinking, ‘I’m sorry and sad Charlotte has COVID…but now I’m going to WrestleMania.’ It all comes full circle. If something doesn’t happen, it’s a break for the opponent that gets to come in. It all works out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)