The recovery process has begun for “The Queen.”

After undergoing surgery to repair her injured knee, Charlotte Flair has begun the rehab process as her road to recovery starts.

The former multiple-time WWE women’s champion took to TikTok on Saturday to release footage of herself starting the rehab process.

“Day 2: baby steps,” she wrote as the caption to the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the X post embedded below.

As noted, due to the timeline associated with the recovery process for Charlotte’s particular knee injury, she is expected to miss up to six-to-nine months of action, which will keep her from working this year’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania premium live events.