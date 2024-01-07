A new singles matchup has been made for AEW Dynamite Homecoming.

The Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli called out Adam “Hangman” Page on this evening’s Collision, and told him to meet him in the ring at Dynamite this Wednesday. Excalibur later confirmed the matchup would indeed take place at the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Former #ROH World Champion & member of the Blackpool Combat Club Claudio Castagnoli is in action NOW on #AEWCollision. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/2aHZE1UqZb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

This Wednesday, 1/10

Jacksonville, FL#AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@ClaudioCSRO vs Hangman Page Hangman's looking for a fight.

Tonight before his impressive win on #AEWCollision, Claudio answered Hangman's call.

2 of AEW's best go 1-on-1 at AEW Homecoming THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/p1H4BmhqFu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 7, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE HOMECOMING:

-Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Texas Tornado Match

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Adam Page