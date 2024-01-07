The first matchup for AEW Battle of the Belts IX has been announced.

On this evening’s Collision Ricky Starks and Big Bill addressed their currently rivals, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. The AEW tag team champions stated that Le Sex Gods would get their title shot at the Battle of the Belts special, which takes place next Saturday in Virginia.

The #AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill lay out a HUGE challenge for Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCazXL | @SammyGuevara | @IamJericho pic.twitter.com/t6MYuje65t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

Starks will be battling Guevara in a singles matchup at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming.