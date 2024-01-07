Things for the Dynamite: Homecoming next week just got more interesting.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sting and Darby Allin, with Ric Flair by their side, defeated The Work Horsemen in tag-team action.

Later in the show, the trio appeared backstage for a retro interview promoting Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs for next Wednesday night.

The commentators of the show later announced via AEW President Tony Khan that the bout, per the request of Sting and Darby Allin, has been made a Texas Tornado tag-team tilt.

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night, January 10, 2024 for live AEW Dynamite: Homecoming results coverage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.