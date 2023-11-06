Chavo Guerrero is the latest to weigh in on CM Punk.

Guerrero recalls wrestling the Second City Saint in WWE’s version of ECW, where he dethroned Pepsi Phil to become the ECW world champion. This was the topic of conversation during Guerrero’s recent interview on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree.

That story of me beating CM Punk, so Punk was the champ in ECW. He was very cool, and the reason why we started working is because he went to Vince McMahon and goes, ‘Hey.’ First, he came to me and goes, ‘Hey, Chavo, you want to work a program with me?’ I was like, ‘Hell yes.’ He goes, ‘Eddie was a big influence on me, and I just think that we could do really well.’ So we went to Vince. Vince approved it, liked it. Originally, this is, Chris Jericho told me this, he was pretty high up there. He told me, ‘You know you were supposed to just have a small program with CM Punk, and when it was time to take it off Punk, that were going to put it on Shelton Benjamin. But because you work so well together, they put it on you. It was not the original plan.’ So that’s kind of how that happened.

Later in the chat, Guerrero gives his thoughts on all the Punk drama from AEW, stating that regardless of all that he always enjoyed Punk.

Man, I loved working with Punk. All the stuff going on with him now, I’m not there, I don’t see it. But I had no issues whatsoever when we worked together. We worked together probably two-or-three hundred times, or hundreds of times, a long time, for months and months. We never had a problem. Literally not one issue. We’d call most of it in the ring, we’d go in there and just go for it. It was awesome. I had no issues with him. I wish we’d work again, that’s how much I liked it

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)