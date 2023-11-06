AEW continues its march towards its Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles, with a number of major television events coming up prior. Fightful Select has released new report revealing several backstage notes ahead of Full Gear, including AEW landing a major sponsor for an upcoming match.

-Paul Wight will be teaming with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi to battle the Don Callis family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs) at the November 15th Dynamite. There has been content filmed for the matchup that relates to their sponsor, who Fightful reveals is SEGA.

-WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently returned to television for AEW and aligned with The Righteous. It is reported that Roberts will also be doing some community events for AEW in the future.

-Yuka Sakazaki returned to action for AEW after being out with injury.

-Renee Paquette’s “Renee All Dey” show was promoted heavily at the Cincinnati Bengals stadium during the Sunday Night Football game. The Bengals would go on to defeat the Bills.