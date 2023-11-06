AEW has locked up one of the top female indie prospects.

According to Fightful Select, 25-year-old Megan Bayne has been signed with the promotion for months. However, she has not been seen on television for quite some time. She did used to regularly compete on the Youtube shows Dark and Dark: Elevation.

This is by AEW’s doing. The report notes that Bayne was sent to Tokyo Joshi-Pro months ago and has been refining her work ever since. As of this summer AEW has no plans in place for Mayne but it seems like they hope to use her once they feel more comfortable with her work.

Aside from AEW, Bayne has competed for IMPACT Wrestling in the past. Wrestling Headines will keep you updated on her status.