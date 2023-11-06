The viewership numbers are in for the November 3rd edition of AEW Rampage.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode drew 298,000 viewers, a drop from the previous week’s episode of 319,000. They scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic, which was actually up from the previous week’s 0.09. Both Rampage and SmackDown were going head-to-head with the NBA on November 3rd.

The episode opened with the triple-threat lucha match between Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander and was headlined by the Trent vs. Daniel Garcia matchup.

