The viewership numbers are in for the November 3rd edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SportsTVRatings, the episode drew 2.119 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic. This is a huge increase from last week’s broadcast on FS1 but a drop from the last time the blue-brand aired on FOX on October 20th. The key demo number for October 20th was a 0.59. Both SmackDown and Rampage went up against the NBA.

This episode of SmackDown was taped due to WWE talent traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The show will return to its norma live format this week.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide the weekly viewership numbers for all WWE programs. Stay tuned.