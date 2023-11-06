Big E discusses his relationship with Dolph Ziggler.

The WWE star and former world champion gave his thoughts on the Show-Off during a recent interview with Hot 97. Big E, who began his journey on the main roster alongside Ziggler, admits that he has nothing but respect for the now free agent.

I just have a lot of respect for him. At the time, he didn’t really need me. I felt like the company was trying to force him to have a heater, and he was over enough, he was willing it enough to not need me. He should have had that opportunity without me, without all that stuff. So I appreciate him kind of taking me under his wing. When I first started, my very first moment on the main roster was laying out John Cena in Philly to close the show. So I am so appreciative of that opportunity. To get to travel the world with Dolph, to learn from him, to be ringside… I still remember vividly, it was at Madison Square Garden, the main event is Cena and Ziggler in a Steel Cage. I’m there ringside, I’m there listening, hearing the crowd, learning. So it was the best learning experience being under Dolph. He’s the smoothest [in the ring], no one’s better. So salute to him, and I just appreciate all he did for me and my career. But yeah, he’s the man.

As mentioned above, Ziggler was released by WWE this past summer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Big E spoke about the injury he suffered at the hands of Ridge Holland and how Holland even received death threats from members of the WWE Universe. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)