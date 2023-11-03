Big E discusses his relationship with Ridge Holland.

Holland infamously injured the New Day member back in 2022 on a suplex gone wrong, an injury that has kept Big E on the sidelines ever since. The former world champion revealed during an interview on Hot 97 that Holland was receiving death threats, later stating that people need to leave him alone. He adds that Holland has apologized to him countless times and even sent him a bunch of beef.

Yeah, we worked together before, and he’s a good dude, so I didn’t want him to feel bad. He actually sent me a box of meat rub. That’s how us men, that’s how we settle things, that’s how we smoke the peace pipe. He sent me a bunch of beef. But I don’t really eat red meat like that, so sent it to Johnny [Davenport]. It’s no hard feelings, things just went awry. There’s no malice, he didn’t mean to hurt me. He was posting that people were sending him death threats. Things go awry in wrestling. It happens. He didn’t mean it, we’re cool, it’s fine. Leave that man alone.

In a separate interview, Big E said that he’s not sure if he can ever wrestle again as doctors have told him that he has no timetable to return. You can read about that here.

