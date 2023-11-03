AEW will be holding this evening’s edition of Rampage from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show was taped following this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

PW Insider reports that the Lucha del Dia de los Muertos matchup between Penta El Zero Mideo, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kommander will open the show. The full lineup can be found below.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kommander in a Lucha del Día de los Muertos match

-Marina Shafir vs. Sky Blue

-The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia