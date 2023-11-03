AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on appearing in the new animate Netflix series “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,” which is inspired by “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” video game.

Getting involved in things like this is something I really wanted to do, so I try to stay active in the anime and video game world. We’ve had a lot of success with great crossover production. It’s a great thing to know that when wrestling can’t be there anymore for me, I will possibly have a presence within that world.

Along with The Cleaner, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes appears in the program.

Omega will be tagging with Kota Ibushi, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho against The Don Callis family on the November 15th edition of AEW Dynamite. You can read about how that match came together here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)