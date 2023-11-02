Big E gives another grim update on his return.

The WWE superstar and former world champion broke his neck back in 2022 and has been on the sidelines ever since. The New Day member spoke about his condition during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that there is still no timetable on if he can come back due to the nature of his injury.

I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there is really no timeline. I’ve been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans. I don’t have any issues, I feel great, but I broke my C1 in two different places, it’s called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it takes longer to heal. Initially, they told me three months. I thought three months and I would be back to wrestling, but things ended up being more complex. There are chances I might take with a broken forearm or finger. An ACL (injury), I’ve had before.

Big E later states that he’s been wrestling since he was 23-years-old, and that he’s always left it all in the ring. He adds that he now has to make the best decision he can for himself and his health moving foward.

I started wrestling when I was 23, and at the time, I was like, ‘If I die in the ring, doing what I love, so be it.’ I’m 37 now and you see life differently and you have other things to think about. I’m trying to make the best decision for myself and my health moving forward. I don’t have any answers.

The full interview can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)