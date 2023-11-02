LA Knight details his quick catch-up with The Rock from the September 16th edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Great One returned to WWE for a single-night, where he laid the SmackDown on Austin Theory to a thunderous ovation. This was the former world champion’s first appearance on WWE Television since 2019.

Knight was able to catch up with The Rock backstage later in the night. He was asked about this interaction during an interview on The Daily Mail with Alex McCarthy.

I mean, just a quick kind of, you know, bro hug and ‘Hey, man, how you been? You’re doing great awesome!’ You know, all that kind of stuff. But at least it was a quick little ‘good to see again.’

