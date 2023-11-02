Earlier this morning a report surfaced stating that former IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (Kairi Sane) was listed on WWE’s internal roster, which indicated that the Japanese star would be making her return to WWE, one which has been rumored for many months.

However, PW Insider says that those reports are untrue and that they can confirm that Sane is not listed on any internal roster, nor is she listed in the company’s Misc. division. It is not noted whether this means that KAIRI is WWE bound and they just haven’t added her, or if her return is no longer on the table.

KAIRI left WWE after her contract expired back in 2021. She has played a prominent role for STARDOM since her departure, and helped establish NJPW’s newly formed women’s division. As mentioned above, she was the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

FURTHER UPDATE:

I’m told Mike Johnson of PW Insider has refuted this. Mike has us blocked, so I’ll ask you publicly to double check with your source. As of this morning Kairi Sane is listed under the MISC section of the internal company roster. For complete transparency, the MISC section… https://t.co/Frsbw4VjYR — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 2, 2023

Stay tuned.