Kairi Sane (KAIRI) is reportedly returning to WWE with the belief for months that she would be back with the company after wrapping up her dates in Japan.

She wrapped up with STARDOM, explaining she was taking an indefinite leave of absence at the end of September 2023. The expected timeframe for her WWE return is this month.

WrestleVotes reported today that Sane is back on WWE’s internal talent roster and her return to WWE is set to be imminent.