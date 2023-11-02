John Cena reflects on his historic rivalry against Randy Orton.

The former 16-time world champion spoke about The Viper during a WWE exclusive video on Youtube, which looked at some of Cena’s most historic feuds in WWE. The match that was highlighted in his Orton package was their Iron Man showdown at Bragging Rights 2009.

I think the great thing about an Iron Man match is you have the luxury of a three count. The three count fan elicit excitement. So if people aren’t interested, you can give them a pinfall. The match had a digger dynamic to it. Any time I can get in there with Randy’s great. He and I fit together well. We work together well, and I love working with him. This is the fourth premium live event, as we now call them, and we’d done a lot of stipulations before, and we’d added tons of stipulations to this match, with anything goes and if I lose, I leave Raw. One could speculate that possible audience fatigue, of watching performers together for half a year, that’s a lot of interaction. That’s a lot.

Cena and Orton faced off numerous times throughout their careers, with each man scoring big wins. The Cenation leader would later call the Apex Predator his generation’s Shawn Michaels.

Randy is my generation’s Shawn Michaels. He has an understanding of nuance, and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. He’s always there, he’s never late. He shows emotion as a performer. He’s incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always.

Another opponent that Cena faced off against a bunch was Brock Lesnar. Find out what Cena thought about his rivalry with The Beast here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)