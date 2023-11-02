AEW has announced the full lineup for the November 3rd edition of Rampage on TNT. These matches were taped following last night’s Dynamite in Louisville, Kentucky. (Spoilers here). Check it out below.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kommander in a Lucha del Día de los Muertos match

-Marina Shafir vs. Sky Blue

-The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia