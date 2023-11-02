The November 3, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the spoilers:

Lucha del Día de los Muertos: Penta El Zero Miedo def. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo

Skye Blue def. Marina Shafir

Daniel Garcia def. Trent Beretta

After the bell, Garcia cut a promo and challenged MJF to a match for the AEW World Championship.

The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) def. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels.

The Gunns attacked Sydal and Daniels, and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn made the save.