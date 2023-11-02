Erik underwent a successful neck fusion surgery for his C6/C7 vertebrae at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

His tag team partner, Ivar, will continue to compete and is scheduled to be in a four-way match on next week’s Raw to determine the next contender for Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Title. He wrote the following on Instagram:

“I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online.”

We wish him a speedy recovery.