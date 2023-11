AEW has announced an early lineup for the November 4th edition of Collision, which includes former two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin taking on Lance Archer in singles-action. Check it out below.

-Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin

-AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will hold their 69 Day Championship celebration

-Swerve Strickland versus AR Fox