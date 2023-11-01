John Cena sings the praises of one of his most historic rivals, Brock Lesnar.

Cena battled Lesnar countless times in WWE, with each man picking up the win on a different occasion. One victory that Cena had against The Beast came at Extreme Rules 2012, Lesnar’s first match back after his UFC run. The Cenation leader reflected on that triumph during a new video on Youtube, where he called Lesnar one of the greatest of all time.

Every one of those [elbows] are pretty decent hits [laughs]. Brock is one of a kind, he truly is. I love watching him. I always tell you that I watch the people. It’s really difficult to ignore Brock. You’re in a fight for your life, but he’s also the most giving, gracious performer. He gives it all, and there’s no way for you to question his legitimacy. There’s a ringside sign that says “legitimacy has returned.’ That says it all when it comes to him. I love Brock. We a performer, he’s extremely underrated, even though he’s in that conversation of the greatest of all time. I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself, and he shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times, and I really admire that about him. He’s been wonderful to me over the years. Another person that we kind of matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success, and we’re both rooting for each other constantly.

Elsewhere on the video, Cena looked back at feuds he had against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton. Check out the full video below.

