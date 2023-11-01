Seth Rollins speaks about today’s generation of professional wrestlers.

The WWE superstar and current reigning world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen, where he explained how the business having so much content makes it difficult for wrestlers to remain hot or even find their footing.

There is so much wrestling that happens right now and because the business has progressed so much, the in-ring talent that we have right now is beyond any generation, it’s wild. You can do something that you think is gonna change the face of your character and your career, and it’s hot for 24 hours, and then boom, gone. That didn’t use to be the case, it’s definitely much harder on today’s generation to find their footing so to speak.

Despite the difficulties Rollins has remained one of WWE’s biggest stars since he debuted on the main roster back in 2012.

The Visionary will be defending his world heavyweight championship next against Drew McIntyre at this Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

