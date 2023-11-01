IMPACT Wrestling, who will be rebranding back to TNA in 2024, recently completed a tour in the United Kingdom. PW Insider has released several notes following the tour, which you can check out below.

-IMPACT packed their houses during the tour, with lots of TNA chants happening on every night. This sort of proved to those in the company that the TNA name was much more valuable overseas and one of the reasons they finally flipped back.

-One talent told Insider that the backstage morale is the highest it has been since they joined the roster and the “highest in many years.” The report notes that there is a lot of internal excitement within the promotion, especially since they will be performing in their new state-of-the-art studio beginning in January.