WWE is just days away from presenting its 2023 Crown Jewel premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PW Insider has released a new report revealing several notes regarding this weekend’s event, which you can check out below.

-As previously reported, most of the WWE roster is leaving for Saudi Arabia tomorrow aside from John Cena, who is already there. The belief is that Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will be attending the event. McMahon was already in Saudi Arabia this past weekend alongside the Undertaker to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight.

-WWE will not be a holding press conference on Friday as they typically do. Instead, a number of WWE talents will be promoting the opening of the WWE Experience that was previously announced for Riyadh. The Experience is slated to open in 2024 and will feature a WWE store, a dark ride, and multiple immersive experiences. There is speculation that WWE will be promoting the Experience opening during the Crown Jewel broadcast.