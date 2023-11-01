Shawn Michaels is the latest to invite NBA superstar Joel Embiid to the WWE.

Embiid was recently fined in the NBA for doing the Degeneration-X “crotch chop” after scoring a basket, a moment that went viral online. Triple H previously tweeted about the moment and invited the Philadelphia 76ers Center to WrestleMania 40, which takes place in Philly. You can read what The Game wrote here.

Now The Heartbreak Kid has invited Embiid to NXT, and promises that he will not fine the former MVP for his conduct. He writes, “I can’t in good conscience condone this kind of behav….oh never mind!! Show up at @WWENXT and I promise no fines… I know a guy.”

Check it out below.