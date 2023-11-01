AEW is hours away from this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Louisville, Kentucky. Ahead of tonight’s show Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes. Check that out below.

-As of Tuesday night no one in AEW knew what Tony Khan’s important announcement would be.

-Britt Baker is backstage tonight at Dynamite. She had been absent for several week. Serena Deeb popped up at this past Saturday’s Collision as well.

-Gina Monti was tried out as a referee ahead of last Saturday’s Collision. No word on if AEW will use her.

-Ric Flair was backstage throughout the day when he made his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite. The Nature Boy was in a special locker room.

-The Dojo Cat video that we shared earlier today was done a couple of weeks ago.