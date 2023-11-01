AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho said on last week’s Dynamite that he will be recruiting some help to fight off Powerhouse Hobbs and the Don Callis Family following Hobbs squashing him in their singles matchup a few weeks ago. Fightful Select has revealed who that help is in a new report. SPOILERS BELOW:

Jericho will be reuniting with his old WWE tag team partner Paul Wight (Big Show) as Wight is expected to be who he recruited. While this was hinted at on AEW television when Jericho said “Bigger than Hobbs” this now confirms it. The expectation is that this will lead to some type of matchup at Full Gear.

Wight last wrestled for AEW back in March of 2022 on Dark: Elevation. He made an appearance and got physical on the All In Wembley pre-show. Originally, there were talks of Wight having some sort of match on the show with Satnam Singh, but that didn’t end up happening.