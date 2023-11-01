Kris Statlander opens up about the AEW women’s division and the limited opportunities they get.

The current reigning TBS Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ring The Belle, where she admitted that she wished the women’s division got more time.

I think there’s always going to be a desire for more. I think everyone is always left wanting more and wondering what could happen if we were given more. I hate to think that the women are just like a niche or a special attraction type thing because my whole career, before AEW was even a thing, all I ever said was that I wanted to be a great wrestler. Not a ‘great women’s wrestler,’ I wanted to be a great wrestler,” she said. “I do wish that we could get more time because I do feel if we’re given time, with the right people, we’re gonna put on a show that no one’s ever gonna forget. That’s just life, though.

Statlander encourages fans to keep using their voice and asking for change so that the women can get more time.

We’re just always gonna keep fighting an uphill battle no matter what we do, not just in wrestling, but in all of life because that’s just what happens when you’re a woman sometimes,” she added. “I like to think that there are people that have our backs. I know that there are people that have our backs, and the more people show that they want to see us, the more that we’re going to get to do. [Speaking up is] the best that you can do. Just speak up and prove that you want to see us because we want to be there for you and we want to do anything that we can to put on a show for you guys.

You can check out the champ’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)