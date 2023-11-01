MJF may have reached the top of the mountain in AEW but his fame is started to spread in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter released a list of the “next generation of action stars,” which included names like Zazie Beets (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train), Millie Bobbie Brown (Stranger Things), and Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die). The Salt of the Earth joins this prestigious list due to the work he apparently does in A24’s upcoming film about the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw. MJF plays the role of Lance Von Erich.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista have helped mark out a very well-trodden and star-studded path from wrestling ring to action film set. At 27, Friedman — better known MJF, the All Elite Wrestling champion whose seemingly naturally villainous and always entertaining ringside persona has seen him become a firm fan favorite as the so-called “People’s Scumbag” — could well be the next to make the journey and will soon be seen opposite Zac Efron in A24’s upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw.

MJF will most likely be appearing on this evening’s AEW Dynamite to hype up his world title showdown with Jay White, which happens later this month at Full Gear.