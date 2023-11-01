LA Knight is not impressed by Roman Reigns or his three year title reign.

The Megastar spoke about Reigns ahead of their showdown at this Saturday’s Crown Jewel on today’s edition of The Bump. Knight was asked his thoughts on the Tribal Chief’s reign, one he believes is inflated due to him never defending the title as often as he should.

I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me.

Knight later states that he plans on releasing WWE from this tyranny when he defeats Reigns and becomes the new world champion.

1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.

The full episode of The Bump can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)