The viewership numbers are in for the October 31st edition of NXT on USA, which was the brand’s Halloween Havoc special.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode drew 674,000 viewers overnight and scored a rating of 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down big from night one of Halloween Havoc, which scored 787,000 viewers. The key demo was slightly higher last week at 0.21.

Halloween Havoc saw the return of Wes Lee, as well as Ilja Dragunov successfully defend the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the main event.

