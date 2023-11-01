AEW has announced on social media that new signee Adam Copeland will speak on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/1 DYNAMITE:
-Claudio vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title
-Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title
-Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang
-Tony Khan announcement
-We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
-Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing