AEW has announced on social media that new signee Adam Copeland will speak on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

#AEWDynamite is LIVE Tonight from Louisville’s @kfc_yumcenter

8pm ET / 7pm CT | @TBSNetwork We’ll hear LIVE from the #RatedRSuperstar Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Q6Yow697Dk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/1 DYNAMITE:

-Claudio vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title

-Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title

-Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

-Tony Khan announcement

-We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

-Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing