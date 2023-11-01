AEW throws some attention to its women’s division.

The company shared a new video highlighting top female stars like Saraya, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, Willow, and AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida ahead of this evening’s Dynamite. The montage is accompanied by the hit song ‘Paint The Town Red’ by Doja Cat, who also appears in the video to rap the lyrics.

Whether you're a devil, bad b***h, or a rebel… Let's paint the town red like @DojaCat, tonight at 8/7c when #AEWDynamite is on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/DsT7rLtuhs — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 1, 2023

Shida will be defending her AEW women’s champion against Willow on tonight’s Dynamite.