WWE star Erik from the Viking Raiders has been sidelined with an injury since September, and it doesn’t appear he will be returning anytime soon.

The former tag champion has “no timetable to return” according to an update from PW Insider. We previously reported that Erik could be on the shelf for up to six months, but that may not be soon enough as of this writing.

In the meantime Erik’s partner, Ivar, will continue to compete as a singles-star going forward. Ivar has received a ton of praise for his work without Erik, including a Viking Rules match against Kofi Kingston.

