WWE star Dragon Lee has filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Lee filed the trademark through his attorney Michael Dockins for the categories of entertainment and merchandising, including children’s books. The filing was made on October 26th. A full detailed description can be found below.
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Face masks being headwear; Hooded sweatshirts.
Along with Masked Republic, he also applied to trademark his name for
G & S: Series of printed children’s books; Series of printed fiction books; A series of fiction works, namely, printed novels and printed books featuring professional wrestling and lucha libre; Printed comic books