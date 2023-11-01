A lucha-libre three-way has been announced for this Friday’s AEW Ramapge.

The first Rampage of the month will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo battle Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Lucha del Dia de los Muertos showdown.

As a reminder, Rampage is taped immediately following Dynamite, which takes place this evening in Louisville.

TONIGHT

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/3 RAMPAGE:

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander in a Lucha del Día de los Muertos