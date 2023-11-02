MJF and Adam Cole were leading the pack in merchandise sales for AEW in the month of October.
Orange Cassidy was in second place among earners. This data comes from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, as seen below:
- MJF & Adam Cole (Items in top 10 daily: 64) [reverse rank value: 4604]
- Orange Cassidy (2) [2608]
- AEW (22) [2530]
- Bullet Club Gold (28) [1806]
- Adam Copeland (32) [1538]
- The Acclaimed (0) [1287]
- MJF (1) [1077]
- Toni Storm (2) [1072]
- Jade Cargill (18) [930]
- Prince Nana (9) [865]