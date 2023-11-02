WWE presents the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that will air on Peacock.

Insider account Boozer (#BWE), which has broken past WWE stories, reported that WWE officials are worried about the possibility of heavy rain.

“The only thing everyone is worried about are the supposed heavy rains coming in this weekend,” BWE tweeted.

Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh – Pre-Show Match