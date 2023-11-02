LA Knight was leading the pack in merchandise sales for WWE in the month of October.
The fan favorite star was the top earner for the company. John Cena was in second place among earners. This data comes from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, as seen below:
- LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 100) [reverse rank value: 7002]
- John Cena (48) [5563]
- Cody Rhodes (8) [5177]
- Stone Cold Steve Austin (34) [3642]
- Jey Uso (30) [2149]
- Roman Reigns (15) [2147]
- Rhea Ripley (8) [2112]
- nWo (18) [1823]
- Eddie Guerrero (2) [1295]
- Scott Hall (5) [1104]