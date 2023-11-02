Seth Rollins knows he’s putting on good matches in WWE, but that doesn’t mean The Visionary likes to revisit them.

The top company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen, where he explained why he chooses not to rewatch his work because he is his own biggest critic.

You find things, little imperfections in every thing that you do. I’ll go have a match or a segment or a promo and I’ll come back and everybody will have told me all of these great things about it, but I get to a point where I can’t watch my own matches back. I’ll have the match and I’ll go, ah, that felt really good. I had this amazing connection with the audience, I felt like everything went the way I thought it was going to go in my head, maybe better. I’m living on this high of adrenaline, but if I go back and watch it, instead of being able to enjoy it the same way, I’ll just shit all over it.

Rollins is set to defend his WWE world heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre at this Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

Elsewhere in the interview, the champ spoke about today’s wrestlers having a tough time finding their footing due to the insane amount of competition and content that comes out on a weekly basis. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)