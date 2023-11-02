An update on WWE superstar Liv Morgan.

The former SmackDown women’s champion has been out of action with a shoulder injury, with many in the WWE Universe eagerly waiting for Morgan’s return. However, it doesn’t look like that will be anytime soon.

According to PW Insider, Morgan is still dealing with her damaged shoulder and is expected to return to Birmingham, Alabama for a new evaluation. The report notes that there is currently no timetable for Morgan.

The rising WWE star has been on the shelf for a majority of 2023 with multiple injuries, with her shoulder setback being the latest. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her condition.