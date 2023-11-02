An update on WWE superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men has been out of action since May and underwent neck fusion surgery in June. However, Strowman apparently received some good news that could point to a return. The Andrew Sports Medicine Instagram posted a photo of Strowman saying that he had come visited them today, with Strowman writing in the comments, “Great to see y’all today!!! Thx for the good news!!!!!”

Strowman returned to WWE back in 2022. He was featured in a tag team matchup at this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event in Los Angeles.