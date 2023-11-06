Red Velvet is excited to be back in the mix in AEW.

The company star appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an interview about the injury that has had her on the shelf for the last few months. During the chat Velvet would be asked who she wanted to face once she returns. Here is what she had to say.

That’s a tough one because I haven’t been on AEW television for a while, and it’s just given me a lot of time to reflect. I think, not if, when I come back, I just have a different mindset, and I’m a different person, and I’m a different wrestler, so I wouldn’t want to single anyone out. I want to wrestle everyone. I just feel like I’m in a different mindset, I’m a different person, I’m a different athlete now, so even having wrestled the women I’ve already wrestled, I just feel like they’re about to get the new me, and I don’t think anybody’s ready. But I have on a lot of people. I have my eyes on people that are [in] AEW, I have my eyes on people that are outside of AEW. I know that when I get back, it’s my year. I’m coming for everything everyone said I couldn’t have it didn’t have or didn’t deserve, I’m coming for all of it. So I don’t think people are ready. But I’m trying to be the best of the best. I want to elevate talent, I want to help the generations that are coming and leave my staple in the world of wrestling, and I don’t just mean, ‘Hey, I want to come and be a champion.’ No, I want to help bring up girls. I want to help train other girls because there’s gonna be a day where I’m not gonna do it anymore, and I want to know that the wrestling world is being left behind great, amazing, female wrestlers, and we’re not going backwards. I’m just ready.

Velvet will be taking on Julia Hart on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

