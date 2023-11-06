WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently joined Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss his current run in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s always dreamed of being the top guy in WWE:

When you grow up wanting to play quarterback, you work for it and envision it, but experiencing it is almost out of body. I’m very lucky. I’m a slow learner, but it feels like I have found clothes that fit: the American Nightmare’s clothes.

Tells fans that they don’t want to miss tonight’s Raw:

I wouldn’t miss it. I was the first pick in the draft for Raw. I think the long-time wrestling fan is loyal and always watching, but if you’re somebody who fell out and are hearing about this wild golden age we’ve entered, come find out what all the fuss is about.

